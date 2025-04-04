Milwaukee armed carjackings; James Poole still faces state charges

The Brief A Milwaukee man already convicted of carjacking and weapons charges in federal court still has to face charges in state court. James Poole still has two open felony cases in Milwaukee County. He has been charged with fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering safety, and bail jumping.



A federal judge sentenced a Milwaukee man to more than a decade in prison, after carjackings and a chase that ended in flames.

However, his legal troubles aren't over.

Federal sentencing

The backstory:

"Mr. Poole was convicted in federal court and sentenced to a significant prison sentence," said Patrick Murphy with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

James Poole pleaded guilty last fall to federal carjacking and weapons charges, and was sentenced this week to 11 years in federal prison.

Related article

But he still has two open felony cases in Milwaukee County related to the case.

State charges

What we know:

"But the federal charges did not incorporate all of the counts," added Murphy.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Prosecutors say Poole carjacked a person on the east side in January 2024.

And the next day, he carjacked another person near 2nd and Plankinton.

That vehicle would later lead police on a chase that ended near 82nd and Burleigh in a fiery crash.

Five people were in the vehicle, including Poole and Jabari Griffin.

Griffin and Poole were charged with carjacking. Griffin was sentenced to six years in federal prison.

"Unlike some cases where the federal case takes over for state charges, this is not this kind of situation," said Murphy.

Poole has been charged with fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering safety, and bail jumping.

At the time, Poole was out on a $250 cash bond in a case from 2023.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We're still requesting a global offer to resolve both cases at the same time," said Douglas Batt, Poole's defense attorney.

Federal filings say Poole was first arrested at 16, and several times in short order afterward with a pattern of stolen cars and police chases.

Poole remains in county custody on a federal hold, pending the outcome of his current state cases.