Milwaukee-area leaders on Capitol riot: 'Complete anarchy'

Milwaukee-area leaders and community organizers on Thursday, Jan. 7 continued to weigh in on Wednesday's violent storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump group.

While the attack is appalling to many, some said they saw it coming.

"What happened yesterday was them trying to override the will of the people, attack the constitution, attack our democracy," said Darryl Morin.

Morin, with Forward Latino, has been to the U.S. Capitol dozens of times. For him, watching a violent mob storm the building was difficult.

"It can be described no other way than insurrection by some radicalized individuals that are homegrown citizens of the United States," Morin said.

A group of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Advertisement

Morin and many others believe there was a double standard in the treatment of the Capitol rioters compared to Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020.

"It leads one to conclude there is systematic injustice in the system," said Morin.

David Bowen

State Rep. David Bowen weighed-in from Madison.

"What they engaged in was not protesting. What they engaged in was complete anarchy," Rep. Bowen said. "What was surprising to me was a lack of preparation by authorities."

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson shared a message for leaders at all levels, who he said could have done more to prevent the chaos.

"What I saw was reckless, dangerous and quite frankly un-American," said Johnson. "Whether you’re Republican, Democrat or independent is to call this stuff out. We can’t do this again.

"Don’t let the masses be fooled by lies that are being spewed."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.