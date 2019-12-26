FDA's rolling list of potentially dangerous hand sanitizers expands
More hand sanitizers have been added to the FDA's list of dangerous cleansers.
White House anti-riot fencing now covered with signs from protesters
WASHINGTON -- The anti-riot fencing surrounding the White House has been covered with signs left by protesters as crowds come together in solidarity against police brutality following the death of George Floyd.Demonstrators in the nation’s capital joined forces to support the Black Lives Matter movement demanding social change, equality and justice for Floyd and the many other black men and women who died in the hands of police.Their signs were an extension of their pleas to end racism.
Area around White House sealed off; fence put up
WASHINGTON — The streets around the White House complex were shut Tuesday morning, guarded by a mix of Secret Service officers and FBI agents.Overnight, a fence was constructed around Lafayette Park and along 17th St at Pennsylvania Ave, two areas that have been focal points for protests.Work crews were still at work boarding up businesses in the area and attempting to remove graffiti from federal buildings.
White House on lockdown amid protests over death of George Floyd in DC: report
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The White House is currently on lockdown during as protestors march on the District over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis this week, according to a Fox News producer.Fox News White House producer Kristina Biddle tweeted: "Protestors making their way into Layfette Park in front of the White House chanting George Floyd’s name.
White House Easter Egg Roll canceled over coronavirus concerns
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Add the White House Easter Egg Roll to the list of events canceled due to coronavirus fears.The Office of the First Lady, which hosts the event, released a statement announcing the cancelation Monday morning, March 16:
GOP senator 'disturbed' by McConnell coordinating trial with White House
WASHINGTON — Democratic lawmakers continue to defend House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to hold on to the articles of impeachment and now some Republicans are concerned the Senate majority leader won’t hold a fair trial.Democrats say they need assurances from Sen.
Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House
WASHINGTON — Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House this year.Melania Trump announced “The Spirit of America” as the theme in a late Sunday tweet that included a minute-long video of the Christmas decorations being unveiled Monday.
U.S. Capitol briefly evacuated, White House locked down after plane violated airspace rules
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated amid concerns about a small aircraft in the area.
White House budget official questioned in impeachment probe
WASHINGTON — Impeachment investigators met Saturday with a White House official directly connected to President Donald Trump’s block on military aid to Ukraine, the first budget office witness to testify in the historic inquiry.In a rare weekend session, lawmakers drilled into President Trump’s decision, against the advice of national security advisers, including John Bolton, to withhold funding from the ally, a young democracy bordering hostile Russia.It’s a sign of a deepening of the constitutional showdown, bookended by public hearings this week and next, that is testing the system of checks and balances in the U.S. government.“It seems clear to me from everything that I've seen that the president had no interest in the defense of the Ukraine and the security of the Ukrainian people,” said Rep.
Pres. Trump treats championship North Dakota State players to Big Macs, Chick-fil-A
WASHINGTON — The smell of burgers and fries wafted through the State Dining Room as President Donald Trump celebrated the championship football players from North Dakota State on Monday, March 4 with fast food, like he did when he honored the national champion Clemson Tigers.President Trump told the football team he could have had White House chefs prepare a meal, but "I know you people very well."The players laughed with the president while eyeing stacks of Big Macs and Chick-fil-A sandwiches on a long table in the center of the room.
White House: EU trying to 'punish' US workers by increasing tariffs
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the European Union "is trying to punish U.S. workers" by increasing tariffs on American-made products.Sanders made the comment Monday during a press briefing.
Authorities say man shoots himself to death near White House
WASHINGTON — A man shot himself to death Saturday as he stood near the fence along the north side of the White House, the Secret Service said.
Car intentionally hits security barrier near White House; suspect in court Monday
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The White House was on lockdown for about an hour Friday after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.
First Lady Melania Trump takes custody of White House Christmas tree -- from Wisconsin! 🎄
WASHINGTON — Melania Trump has continued the time-honored, first lady tradition of receiving the official White House Christmas tree.Mrs.
Secret Service apprehends attempted White House fence jumper
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service says an individual has been taken into custody after attempting to jump a security barrier on the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the White House.President Donald Trump was inside the White House during the Sunday morning incident.The Secret Service tweets that at about 8 a.m. Sunday, someone tried to jump a row of metal bike racks that are being used to create a second row of fencing outside the executive mansion.Those racks were installed in response to a series of fence-jumping incidents in recent years, including a man who made it into the White House in 2014.Pedestrians were briefly barred from walking in front of the White House during Sunday's incident.The Secret Service is providing no more details.
Melania Trump to accept White House Christmas tree from Wisconsin farm on Monday 🎄
WASHINGTON — Christmas is coming to Pres.
President Trump tells NBA star Curry that White House visit is off
SOMERSET, N.J. — President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn't want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don't bother showing up.That's President Trump's response on Twitter to star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors — who's made it clear he's not interested in a traditional post-title White House visit.Curry told reporters on Friday: "I don't want to go ...
White House praises Lewis for comedy, charity
The White House is remembering the late comedian Jerry Lewis as a man who "kept us all laughing for over half a century" and touched the lives of millions with his charity work.The 91-year-old Lewis died Sunday in Las Vegas.
"Need some help?" Rob Gronkowski pops into White House briefing
WASHINGTON -- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made a surprise appearance at the White House press briefing Wednesday.While White House press secretary Sean Spicer was answering a question from a reporter, the football player poked his head around a corner to lend a hand."Sean, need some help?" Gronkowski asked, prompting laughter from the journalists."I think I got this," Spicer replied."You sure?" Gronkowski pressed."Maybe," Spicer joked.The surprise visit came shortly after the Patriots' arrival at the White House, where the team was scheduled to meet President Donald Trump in celebration of their 2017 Super Bowl win.After Gronkowski left the room, Spicer -- who is a Patriots fan -- laughed for a moment before regaining his composure."Alright, that was cool," Spicer said. "How do you follow that?"