Milwaukee area grocery stores closing; concern grows over 'food deserts'

The Brief There is growing concern about so-called "food deserts" in parts of metro Milwaukee. The concern is, in part, over the announced closure of five Pick 'n Save grocery stores. Those stores are being closed over the next 18 months as part of a decision by Pick ‘n Save’s parent company.



"Where are we supposed to go?" That is what some shoppers are asking after learning their main source for groceries is closing. On Monday, June 23, Pick 'n Save announced five store closures in the Milwaukee area.

Five Pick 'n Save stores closing

What we know:

A Pick 'n Save spokesperson noted the closures will take place over the next 18 months and are part of a "larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure the long-term health of our business."

Employees at the impacted stores will have the opportunity to transfer to a nearby location, the spokesperson said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The five Pick 'n Save locations closing include:

Related article

Shoppers concerned

What they're saying:

For Wala Patterson, there is a lot of concern about the closures.

"What am I going to do?" Patterson said. "No more Pick ‘n Save."

Patterson's store is the only big box grocery store within walking distance of her home.

"I don’t drive, so this is going to be really bad," Patterson said.

Food desert concerns

What they're saying:

Jessica Thompson is with Milwaukee's Food Council. She said capitalism drives the way we get access to our daily needs. Thompson said it is time to rethink Milwaukee's current food system.

"This is an area that’s already experienced food apartheid," Thompson said. "There’s not one universal solution to any of this. It’s going to depend on what drives the community and what their desires are."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Thompson said the Food Council will soon interview groups of community members. She said they will facilitate a food system plan for the city based on what they hear from residents. Information about these closures is going to be a part of that plan.