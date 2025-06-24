Milwaukee area grocery stores closing; concern grows over 'food deserts'
MILWAUKEE - "Where are we supposed to go?" That is what some shoppers are asking after learning their main source for groceries is closing. On Monday, June 23, Pick 'n Save announced five store closures in the Milwaukee area.
Five Pick 'n Save stores closing
What we know:
A Pick 'n Save spokesperson noted the closures will take place over the next 18 months and are part of a "larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure the long-term health of our business."
Employees at the impacted stores will have the opportunity to transfer to a nearby location, the spokesperson said.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The five Pick 'n Save locations closing include:
- 1735 W. Silver Spring Drive, Glendale
- 3701 S. 27th Street, Milwaukee
- 2355 N. 35th Street, Milwaukee
- 2931 S. Chicago Avenue, South Milwaukee
- 2320 W. Ryan Road, Oak Creek
Shoppers concerned
What they're saying:
For Wala Patterson, there is a lot of concern about the closures.
"What am I going to do?" Patterson said. "No more Pick ‘n Save."
Patterson's store is the only big box grocery store within walking distance of her home.
"I don’t drive, so this is going to be really bad," Patterson said.
Food desert concerns
What they're saying:
Jessica Thompson is with Milwaukee's Food Council. She said capitalism drives the way we get access to our daily needs. Thompson said it is time to rethink Milwaukee's current food system.
"This is an area that’s already experienced food apartheid," Thompson said. "There’s not one universal solution to any of this. It’s going to depend on what drives the community and what their desires are."
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Thompson said the Food Council will soon interview groups of community members. She said they will facilitate a food system plan for the city based on what they hear from residents. Information about these closures is going to be a part of that plan.
The Source: The information in this post was produced by FOX6 News.