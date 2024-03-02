Fatal apartment shooting, Milwaukee man found not guilty at trial

article

A Milwaukee man who prosecutors said admitted to a 2023 fatal shooting was found not guilty at trial on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

David Simms, 26, was charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide. He was accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Sean Chaney inside an apartment building near Popuch Park.

According to a criminal complaint, it happened after Chaney showed up at the building demanding to get his property. A resident called 911 and reported Chaney broke into her apartment and was harassing her. Chaney also called 911, telling dispatchers he was there to pick up his property and wasn't being allowed to. Police responded and cited Chaney.

A few hours later, the complaint states another 911 call came in from the resident saying Chaney was back with another person. The caller wanted them removed. Just over an hour after that, police learned Chaney had been shot. He was found in the hallway with two gunshot wounds to his chest. The complaint said he had a "full-sized AR-15 rifle tucked into his waistband."

Per the complaint, Simms told investigators at the scene: "I shot and killed that man. He was (expletive) with my girlfriend." He said he told Chaney to leave, and when he refused, the two pointed guns at each other – and Simms said he then shot Chaney.