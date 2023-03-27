Fatal shooting near Popuch Park in Milwaukee
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, March 26 near Popuch Park – located near 107th and Donna Drive.
The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.