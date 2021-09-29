Milwaukee Alderwoman Lewis in court, charged with embezzlement
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis made an initial court appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 29. She is charged with multiple counts – including embezzlement, theft and unlawful campaign finance disbursement.
The activities in question allegedly took place between April 2016 and July 2020.
A criminal complaint lists the following charges:
- Misconduct in public office
- Theft (embezzlement, exceeding $10,000)
- Theft by fraud (not exceeding $2,500)
- Campaign finance – intentionally file false report or statement
- Campaign finance – intentionally accept unlawful disbursement
Lewis entered a plea of not guilty to misdemeanor theft by fraud. She did not enter any pleas as it relates to the other counts, all felonies. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled.
The judge set a signature bond at $1,000.
Following word of charges, Common Council President Cavalier Johnson on Sept. 7 announced that Lewis was relieved of her committee duties, effective immediately.
In a statement released that day, Lewis indicated that she was recently advised of the "potential campaign reporting errors" and has "worked with and cooperated fully" with the district attorney's investigation – adding "I am innocent of any criminal wrongdoing."
