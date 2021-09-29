Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Alderwoman Lewis in court, charged with embezzlement

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Alderwoman Lewis initial appearance

Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis appeared in court Wednesday, charged with embezzlement among other crimes.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis made an initial court appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 29. She is charged with multiple counts – including embezzlement, theft and unlawful campaign finance disbursement.

The activities in question allegedly took place between April 2016 and July 2020.

A criminal complaint lists the following charges:

  • Misconduct in public office
  • Theft (embezzlement, exceeding $10,000)
  • Theft by fraud (not exceeding $2,500)
  • Campaign finance – intentionally file false report or statement
  • Campaign finance – intentionally accept unlawful disbursement

Lewis entered a plea of not guilty to misdemeanor theft by fraud. She did not enter any pleas as it relates to the other counts, all felonies. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled.

The judge set a signature bond at $1,000.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Following word of charges, Common Council President Cavalier Johnson on Sept. 7 announced that Lewis was relieved of her committee duties, effective immediately.

In a statement released that day, Lewis indicated that she was recently advised of the "potential campaign reporting errors" and has "worked with and cooperated fully" with the district attorney's investigation – adding "I am innocent of any criminal wrongdoing."

Fond du Lac officer funeral; died from complications of COVID-19
article

Fond du Lac officer funeral; died from complications of COVID-19

A Mass of Christian Burial is being held on Wednesday, Sept. 29 for Joseph Kurer, a 26-year-old Fond du Lac police officer who died of complications from COVID-19.

Wisconsin Senate confirms governor's Cabinet appointments
article

Wisconsin Senate confirms governor's Cabinet appointments

Wisconsin Senate Republicans confirmed four of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' Cabinet appointments Tuesday after letting them languish for months


 