Milwaukee aldermanic district maps may be redrawn after veto

article

Milwaukee's aldermanic district maps may still be redrawn.

The Common Council unanimously voted Tuesday, Dec. 14 to sustain the mayor's veto regarding the maps. Acceptance of the mayor's veto reopens the process to draw new district boundaries after the Common Council approved new maps just weeks earlier.

Latino groups have pushed for new maps because they believe, with the recent growth of Latinos in Milwaukee, it could mean a third majority-Latino district.

In a statement, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said:

"At today’s meeting, the Milwaukee Common Council took up Mayoral vetoes including file number 211337 relating to changes in aldermanic boundaries. I appreciate the comments shared during the Council meeting and I am pleased with the unanimous vote to sustain my veto.

"I look forward to continuing discussions with Council members about the revised district boundaries. I am hopeful that we will be able to agree on the revisions needed to insure fairness and inclusion."

Tuesday's Common Council meeting was briefly interrupted by a group of local pastors and church leaders. The group was looking for the city to stop charging taxes to some churches.

To gain and maintain tax-exempt status, church leadership must fill out a form every two years attesting that they are a church. When the paperwork is not filled out, the city adds them to property tax rolls.