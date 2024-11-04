Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff dies; represented city's east side

The Brief Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff has died. Brostoff represented Aldermanic District 3 on Milwaukee's east side. Brostoff graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a degree in political science.



FOX6 News learned on Monday, Nov. 4 that Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff has died. Brostoff represented Aldermanic District 3 in Milwaukee – primarily on the city's east side.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office indicated in a news release they are conducting a death investigation at Greenfield Park. The decedent is tentatively identified as Brostoff, officials said. The medical examiner is "investigating this death as a suicide." An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Reaction

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"Jonathan brought a unique energy to his work at City Hall. His passion and dedication were evident every day. No elected official brought more enthusiasm to their work than Jonathan. He was a husband, a father, a son, and, to me, a close friend. My thoughts and sympathy go out to his family and friends at this difficult time."

Milwaukee Common Council (including members José G. Pérez, Andrea M. Pratt, Mark Chambers, Jr., Robert J. Bauman, Lamont Westmoreland, Milele A. Coggs, DiAndre Jackson, JoCasta Zamarripa, Larresa Taylor, Sharlen P. Moore, Peter Burgelis, Scott Spiker, Marina Dimitrijevic and Russell W. Stamper II)

"As colleagues, and as friends, we are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Alderman Jonathan Brostoff.

"Jonathan was a loving father and husband, and greeted everyone he met with empathy and kindness. He was also a passionate advocate for the betterment of our community, and dedicated his professional life to the people he represented. It was an honor to have served in office with him, and he will be missed.

"Out of respect for his family, we would ask that they be provided the privacy and time to grieve that they most certainly deserve."

Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

"Today, Milwaukee County lost a beloved leader, partner, and dear friend. I am devastated by the passing of Alderman Jonathan Brostoff. He was a hard worker, a fierce advocate, a loving husband and father, and a positive influence on everyone who knew him.

"Our friendship goes back to our days of community organizing, where we discovered our shared passion for improving Milwaukee County. From there, Jonathan and I worked our way up, eventually serving together in the Wisconsin State Legislature. Every day, we walked through the halls of the State Capitol to support working families, build healthier communities, and foster a brighter future for our children. After our time in Madison, Jonathan was elected to the Milwaukee Common Council, where he continued working on behalf of the people. Jonathan never lost sight of why he ran for office: To make a difference in the lives of all Milwaukeeans.

"Jonathan consistently brought new ideas, contagious energy, and endless optimism to every room he entered. When he saw an opportunity to benefit his constituents, he seized it. When he saw a challenge to overcome, he worked with others to address it. Throughout the years, Jonathan and I remained close friends and colleagues. We should all learn from Jonathan’s leadership, compassion, and genuine love for those around him.

"My heart and prayers are with his wife, their children, and the many Wisconsinites who also consider Jonathan what I did: a dear friend."

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

"Jonathan’s passing is a tragedy to all who knew him and for the many whose lives have been bettered because of his service and advocacy. As a legislator, Jonathan was always eager to seek the good in others, always working in earnest to bridge divides and bring people together of different backgrounds and perspectives.



"There are few who advocate as zealously and tenaciously as Jonathan did for the people and causes he cared about. Whether it was supporting the Deaf, Deaf-Blind, and Hard-of-Hearing community, increasing shared revenue, expanding access to mental health services, or any of the many other issues he focused on, Jonathan fully devoted himself to the work and was relentless in pursuing the change he believed in.



"Like so many, Kathy and I are shocked and saddened by Jonathan’s passing, and we are keeping his wife, Diana, their four young kids, their families and friends, and all those who knew and loved Jonathan close to our hearts. We lost him far, far too soon."

Milwaukee County Supervisors Felesia Martin and Sequanna Taylor

"The Milwaukee County community mourns the loss of Alderperson Jonathan Brostoff, a dedicated public servant whose commitment to the people of Milwaukee defined his work. Jonathan’s passion for service was clear in his work on the Milwaukee Common Council, and the Wisconsin State Assembly where he tirelessly fought for a more inclusive and equitable city.

"Jonathan’s dedication to those he served was both inspiring and relentless. He understood that democracy thrives when it is representative and accessible, and he championed that vision in every initiative he pursued. His legacy will live on in the lives he touched and the community he helped shape. He brought heart to public service, and his spirit will continue to inspire us all to work for a better and brighter Milwaukee. Rest well with your ancestors, dear friend."

Milwaukee Jewish Federation

The Milwaukee Jewish Federation mourns the passing of City of Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff - Zichrono livracha: May his memory be a blessing. Jonathan was a dedicated and passionate Milwaukeean, a proud member and advocate of the Jewish community and a champion of service and advocacy. Jonathan’s passion for democracy, life of public service and tireless work for the greater good are gifts that will live on. Our deep condolences to his family, friends and constituents, he will be missed. Hamakom yinachem et-chem b'toch sh'ar avelei tzion v'yerushalayim: May you be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.

Forward Latino National President Darryl Morin

"Today our members in Milwaukee and across the state mourn the passing of a truly honorable man, Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff. Jonathan’s special gift was the empathy and compassion he had for others, gifts that were an extension of his deeply held Jewish faith.

"Our condolences and prayers go out to his family. We hope they find comfort in knowing the positive impact he had on so many lives."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler

"Jonathan Brostoff was a dedicated public servant who committed his life to his family and to Milwaukee. He led with his values and his kindness first, was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing him and working alongside him. Wisconsin will not soon forget the mark he left on our state. We extend our deepest condolences to Jonathan’s family, friends, and colleagues during this time.

About Brostoff

Brostoff's bio on the city website indicates he was elected to serve District 3 in November 2022. Previously, he served as Wisconsin’s 19th State Assembly District Representative.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The city's website also says Brostoff "volunteers weekly at Pathfinders, a youth shelter, and at the Maryland Avenue Montessori school. In addition, (he) maintains close ties with Dryhootch, a veteran-focused nonprofit, and is an active alumni with Milwaukee’s Public Allies program."

In the past, Alderman Brostoff has also been an advocate for mental health awareness, sharing his struggles with bipolar disorder.

Brostoff is survived by his wife and four children.

Help for those in need

If you or someone you know if struggling with mental health issues, there is help available. Call 988 – the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the county crisis line near you – all the phone numbers are available on the Prevent Suicide Wisconsin website.