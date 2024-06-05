article

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport now offers eligible travelers the ability to enroll in TSA PreCheck without an appointment, officials announced Wednesday.

At the airport, eligible adult U.S. citizens can enroll at any CLEAR kiosk seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials said Milwaukee is one of just 13 airports nationwide offering TSA PreCheck enrollment via CLEAR.

"CLEAR’s ability to process TSA PreCheck enrollments is a game changer. We can now offer this service every day on an ongoing basis, rather than the mobile enrollment events that were held a few weeks per year," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said in a statement. "It’s now easier than ever to apply for TSA PreCheck and speed your way through the security checkpoint at airports nationwide."

No appointment is necessary, officials said, but applicants can save time by pre-enrolling online. A valid U.S. passport or a valid government-issued photo ID and a document that meets citizenship requirements are required. The full list of accepted identification documents can be found online.

TSA PreCheck membership costs $77.95 for a five-year plan. A bundle including CLEAR Plus membership and TSA PreCheck is available for $199.95. Once approved, travelers get a Known Traveler Number (KTN) that can be added to airline reservations to receive the TSA PreCheck when traveling.