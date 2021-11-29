Milwaukee airport TSA finds 3 handguns at security

article

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport stopped three handguns from being brought on board airplanes during the Thanksgiving travel period, a release said Monday, Nov. 29.

The first incident happened Saturday, Nov. 20. TSA officers detected the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine at about 11:20 a.m. A deputy from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the checkpoint and escorted the passenger to the substation. The Taurus Spectrum .380 firearm was loaded with six rounds in the magazine.

On Monday, Nov. 22, another gun was caught at about 3 p.m. The firearm was unloaded, and the passenger stated she intended to check the firearm but forgot to move it to the checked bag. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office again responded to the checkpoint, and the passenger was cited.

On Thursday, Nov. 25, around 6:30 a.m., TSA officers also detected a firearm in a passenger’s carry-on bag. The .40 caliber Glock 19 firearm was loaded with 15 rounds and one chambered. The passenger was cited.

"During this holiday travel season, passengers can be grateful for the TSA officers locally and nationwide who remain focused on their mission to keep security threats off of an aircraft," Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said. "Bringing a gun in carry-on luggage is always a mistake, and I urge all travelers to pack their firearms properly before coming to the airport."

