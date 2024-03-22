article

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport anticipates Saturday, March 23 will be its busiest travel day of the spring break season.

It's the time of year when thousands of people catch flights to catch a break. Though it started snowy, Friday was just the calm before the storm.

"There’s a lot of families in the airport, a lot of people here," said Summer Hegranes, the airport's marketing coordinator.

Families like the Berdelmans felt especially lucky to trade snow for sand.

"We are flying down to Miami, and then we are taking a cruise," said Ava Berdelman. "Part of the reason we came here early, because we weren’t sure how the roads would be."

The Berdelmans weren't the only people who urged travelers to get to the airport early. Matt Niepow avoided the rush of spring breakers flying out as he returned to Milwaukee from Dallas.

"The security line goes nuts. I have TSA Precheck, and even that gets a little long," said Niepow. "They are all trying to escape the cold, and I am coming the other way."

Fortunately for people flying out of Milwaukee Mitchell on Friday, there were only a few delays.

"Most flights are going out on time today," Hegranes said.

No matter where people are flying for spring break, when it comes to the peak travel week, experts said travelers can never be too early.

"At least two hours before your flight," said Hegranes.

Airport officials said parking facilities could fill up on the busiest days. They recommend travelers use the MKE SmartPark app for iOS and for Android.

TSA officials are offering tips to travelers to ensure a smooth experience. That includes a reminder of prohibited items – and to follow instructions during the screening process. Planning ahead and packing properly can facilitate the screening process and ease your travel experience at the airport.

