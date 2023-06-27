Milwaukee air quality advisory; summer campers take precautions

The city of Milwaukee and surrounding areas are under an air quality advisory due to the presence of smoke from the Canadian wildfires. The advisory is set to last through midday Thursday, June 29.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently in the purple "very unhealthy" category, which means all members of the public may experience health effects – including coughing, wheezing, reduced lung function, asthma attacks, heart attacks, and strokes. Those with existing medical conditions such as asthma, heart disease, and COPD are at a higher risk and should take precautions seriously.

Summer campers taking precautions

On a normal day, the field at the Southwests YMCA is usually filled with campers. The only thing filling it on Tuesday, June 27 was smoke.

"When I was driving in, at first I thought it was fog, and then when I realized it was actually smoke, you could smell it," said Carrie Allbaugh, Southwest YMCA Senior Director Youth Development.

The dense wildfire smoke from Canada forced the closure or postponement of events across southeast Wisconsin.

"It’s not something I ever thought, or expected to deal with as a camp director," Allbaugh said.

Allbaugh and her team had a decision to make.

"Today we brought the entire camp in, because it’s just not safe for anybody right now," Allbaugh said.

Samm Posnaski, an air quality expert with the DNR, said Tuesday's air quality level is nearly four times what a normal day would be.

"Where we are right now is at some of the highest levels of pollution, not just in the US, but across the globe," Posnaski said.

Posnaski said it is likely anyone who is outdoors will feel the impact.

"Regardless of their health status, but especially people who are in sensitive groups. Those with preexisting conditions like asthma or heart disease," Posnaski said.

Allbaugh said counselors are keeping a close eye on kids who fall under that category. She said she understands the risks because she has asthma.

"When I do go outside to grab a few different things – you definitely notice it," Allbaugh said.

But Allbaugh said the best thing to do is listen to the experts.

"If you are going to spend time outdoors, just listen to your body," Posnaski said.

To stay safe during this time, people should:

Avoid all outdoor activities and stay inside as much as possible

Close your windows and doors

Implement high-efficiency air filters indoors, if available

Wear an N95 mask if you have to be outside, especially those with existing medical conditions

Check on your friends, family, and neighbors, especially older adults and pregnant people, to ensure their safety

Additional updates are available at AirNow.gov and guidance can be accessed in the Air Quality Guide for Particle Pollution.

Cancellations due to air quality

Chill on the Hill has been canceled Tuesday, June 27, due to dangerously poor air quality.

Official statement: "We collaborated with our weather experts and medical professionals and feel this is the best decision for the health and safety of our guests, volunteers, stagehands, and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. We will welcome the MSO back to the stage in 2024."

Fitness on the Plaza, Milwaukee

The Margaux Movement session on Tuesday evening, June 27 is canceled due to the poor air quality. The full summer schedule can be found at deerdistrict.com.