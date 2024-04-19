Affordable homes in Milwaukee, Habitat effort underway in King Park

Nearly 50% of Milwaukee renters are considered "rent burdened," meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

In the city's King Park neighborhood, there is an initiative that hopes to change that. What once was an empty lot, is now a home – the new owners will move in later this year.

"While the average rent in our community is approaching nearly $1,800 dollars a month, a Habitat homeowner will spend $950 for their mortgage," said Brian Sonderman, CEO of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. "The stability of that affordable mortgage provides a peace of mind. The cost savings each month add up, and wealth is built."

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity project in King Park

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity planned 80 affordable homes for first-time homeowners. The city sold the nonprofit organization 80 vacant lots for $1 each.

"I keep talking about wanting to grow the city, and having a city that is stronger, and safer that is more prosperous for everybody," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "The way to do that is to make sure people are stable."

Milwaukee County is spending $6 million of federal American Rescue Act money to help build the homes, too. Private donations to Habitat also help the effort.

"We know there is a lot more unfinished business. We know we have to build, build, build more," said Tom Perez, a senior advisor to President Joe Biden. "We know we have to continue to make it affordable.

"This is a moment of unprecedented opportunity. Joe Biden recognized that on day one."

In battleground Wisconsin, the president's advisor made a few stops around Milwaukee on Friday. The latest Marquette University Law School poll put Biden two point behind former President Donald Trump. Republicans blame rising costs and inflation on Democrats.