Milwaukee awarded $12M 'tree canopy' grant for planting, maintenance

The Biden Administration awarded Milwaukee an urban forestry grant, providing money to plant more trees and improve the city's tree canopy.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to give the city $12 million. Tom Perez, a senior advisor to the president, said the effort to add shade is imperative to address the impact of climate change.

"When you have a tree canopy, especially urban tree canopies, very important way to combat extreme heat," Perez said. "We see this across the country, planting trees in Tucson, Arizona, we're helping to plant trees in Milwaukee, and it's about making sure communities – I would not call these amenities, I would call these necessities."

The funded project, called "Growing Milwaukee's Tree Canopy and Community Resilience," involves the Milwaukee Forestry Department, Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee County Parks and the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District.

The grant prioritizes increased planting and maintenance of trees, depaving schools and businesses, coordinating outreach and education events, and growing the urban forestry workforce. All of this work will be conducted in "disadvantaged areas" of the city, according to the mayor's office.