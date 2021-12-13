Milwaukee Admirals charity hockey game benefits Children's Wisconsin

The Milwaukee Admirals charity hockey game is coming up on Friday, Dec. 17. As in years past, $3 from every ticket sold will go to Children's Wisconsin.

"This is an annual labor of love for us to be able to give back to our community," said Jon Greenberg, Admirals President. "Historically it’s been a more than $20,000 donation."

In the last 16 years of the charity game, the Admirals have raised more than $400,000 for Children's Wisconsin.

"Children’s is a place our players historically have had a great relationship with being able to go to the hospital, spend time with the kids, obviously this year is a little different with COVID-19, but we found other ways to do it," Greenberg said.

One way – players and patients at Children's Wisconsin played Pictionary over Zoom.

As a way to drive ticket sales, the Admirals are even lowering some ticket prices to $5 and $8 for the big game.

"Really encourage people to come on out, and maybe you’ve had a tough year, and you still want to be able to do something for the community," Greenberg said.

There is extra excitement ahead of the game – as it is the first charity game since 2019.

"This is a big one. This is one that we want to make sure people are involved with. We all do this together, people have to buy the tickets in order to participate and fill the place up. We all give back together," Greenberg said.

You can buy tickets to the Milwaukee Admirals charity game online or at the door. The doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday. Face-off is set for 7 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves.