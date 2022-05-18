Milwaukee acid attack: Clifton Blackwell sentenced, 10 years prison

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Clifton Blackwell on Wednesday, May 18 to ten years in prison and another five years of extended supervision – in connection with a 2019 hate crime where Blackwell threw acid on a man over a parking spot. A jury found Blackwell guilty on April 28.

Prior to being sentenced on Wednesday, Blackwell was offered an opportunity to make a statement to the court.

"He still scares me very much. I regret that it all happened. I'm still ascared that I could drop dead of a heart attack right now, as far as I know. And I would definitely do it differently," Blackwell said.

Blackwell admits he threw acid on the face of Mahud Villalaz in 2019. It was all caught on surveillance video. The two men got into an argument over a parking spot. Villalaz was parked in a bus lane. Blackwell says he told him to move and doesn't remember much else about the conversation.

Villalaz is a U.S. citizen who emigrated from Peru.

"America is a melting pot in my estimation, sir, and Mr. Villalaz did everything right," said Judge Jean Kies, prior to handing down her sentence. "He came to this country, he became a citizen, he worked hard, he started a life, and he has two sons that he has here in this country. He's done everything by the book. Yet you on the day in question, stereotyped him. You stereotyped him because of his race, his ancestry. You stereotyped him because of his national origin. But you really didn't know Mr. Villalaz. While he is Hispanic by virtue of his background, he is a citizen of the United States just as much as you are. In fact, in some regards, he worked really hard to attain that because he wasn't born here -- he was born in Peru. But instead of recognizing that and minding your own business, you told him, when you encountered him, go back to your country. Why did you invade my country? And then when you weren't satisfied with his answers, you threw acid in his face.

Judge Jean Kies

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Blackwell's defense argued he didn't throw acid because of where Villalaz came from. Blackwell says he threw acid because he was afraid. Blackwell's defense attorney called the acid "poor man's mace."

Acid attack on man near 13th and Harrison, Milwaukee

Blackwell was convicted of first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon with a hate crime modifier.

Clifton Blackwell

Advertisement

This is a developing story.