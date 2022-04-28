Milwaukee acid attack hate crime trial: Blackwell guilty

A jury found Clifton Blackwell guilty Thursday, April 28 in the 2019 hate crime where he threw acid on a man over a parking spot.

Blackwell, 62, admits he threw acid on the face of Mahud Villalaz in 2019. It was all caught on surveillance video. The two men got into an argument over a parking spot. Villalaz was parked in a bus lane. Blackwell says he told him to move and doesn't remember much else about the conversation.

Villalaz remembers this:

"Mr. Blackwell continues to say those extremely hateful things to him, telling him he’s illegal. ‘Why don’t you obey my laws?’" said the prosecutor.

Villalaz is a U.S. citizen who emigrated from Peru.

Blackwell's defense argued he didn't throw acid because of where Villalaz came from. Blackwell says he threw acid because he was afraid.

"He’s a veteran who is disabled," said Plaisted. "He says he only goes to ALDI’s and the check-cashing place."

So why acid?

"Who walks around carrying acid in their bag?" said the prosecutor.

Blackwell's defense attorney called the acid "poor man's mace"

"He says he didn’t know how to get mace or pepper spray from the store, Target," said Plaisted. "He didn’t go to Target."

Blackwell was convicted of first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon with a hate crime modifier. Sentencing was scheduled for May 18.

Craig Mastantuono, attorney for Villalaz, issued this statement on his client's behalf:

"Picking people out and attacking them because of the color of their skin or where we think they’re from is a hate crime that has no place in our country; twelve members of our community sent that message today. Mahud Villalaz thanks the jury and the police and prosecutors that worked to secure Mr. Blackwell’s conviction, and he appreciates the support of the larger community through what has been a terrible experience. Mr. Villalaz’ facial burns have healed from the acid thrown in his face; he still carries with him the bigoted hatred of that act, but also the support and empathy of his fellow American citizens. As Mr. Blackwell suggested, Mahud Villlalaz is going back to his country today – the United States – knowing justice has been served."