"Deep Thought," the boat that sat abandoned on Milwaukee's lakefront for seven months, is now in pieces – and you can get one for yourself.

Abandoned boat's journey

What they're saying:

It wasn't a job Jeff Piller, the owner of All City Towing, ever thought he'd have to do.

"I think everyone that worked on it that day, we just have this unrealized connection to the boat," he said.

All City Towing ultimately removed Deep Thought from the shore just south of Bradford Beach, where it got stuck last October and remained until crews freed it in May. Over the course of its seven-month stay, the boat became somewhat of an unofficial landmark. It even got a pin on Google Maps.

Jeff Piller walks around pieces of Deep Thought at All City Towing

Pieces of Deep Thought

What you can do:

Piller officially bought the wrecked boat in August and has been hoping to keep the saga surrounding it alive. Pieces of it are now spread across parts of the community.

"Couldn’t let it go somewhere else and have the story finish somewhere else. We started it, and we definitely had to finish it," he said.

Piller is now giving pieces of Deep Thought back to the fans that made the boat famous – a way of turning trash into Milwaukee treasure.

"Deep Thought is just a thought right now. It's in pieces. We cut off all the pretty sides and artwork," he said. "There's been a couple pieces that have gone to good organizations."

Piller said anyone interesting in having a piece of Deep Thought can get one. All you have to do is call or show up at the All City Towing office, and they’ll give you one for free.

