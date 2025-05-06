Milwaukee's abandoned boat; crew works to remove vessel from lakefront

The Brief "Deep Thought," the boat that was abandoned on Milwaukee's lakefront, is being extracted from its beached position on Tuesday, May 6. A crew from All City Towing in Milwaukee is tasked with getting the boat off the shore. The process is expected to cost at least $50,000.



The abandoned boat, Deep Thought, is being slowly but surely extracted from Milwaukee's lakefront on Tuesday, May 6.

Removal of abandoned boat on Milwaukee's lakefront

Tough task ahead

What we know:

A crew from All City Towing in Milwaukee has been tasked by Milwaukee County with removing the vessel that has been beached since October 2024.

The crew leader says the hope it to get the boat removed from the lakefront Tuesday. They plan is to pull the front end of the boat up onto the rocks. They find a way to teeter it, hoist it and put it on a flatbed trailer.

Removal of abandoned boat on Milwaukee's lakefront

The crew that has been on the boat Tuesday said there is about two feet of mud in the bottom of the boat. The boat is about 30 feet long and eight feet wide – so that is one heavy parcel.

Removal of abandoned boat on Milwaukee's lakefront

What they're saying:

"It's in there good," said Jeff Piller from All City Towing.

Piller said after some extra rigging is done on the boat, the vessel will be pulled up onto the rocks.

"Yeah, it is going to be a little ugly," Piller said.

The cost

What we know:

Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman spoke with FOX6 News on Monday, May 5. He indicated the process to remove the boat from the lakefront will cost at least $50,000.

Removal of abandoned boat on Milwaukee's lakefront

During the extraction process, all of Lincoln Memorial Drive is going to be shut down to traffic from Lafayette Hill Road to Water Tower Road.