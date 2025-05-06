Milwaukee's abandoned boat; crew works to remove vessel from lakefront
MILWAUKEE - The abandoned boat, Deep Thought, is being slowly but surely extracted from Milwaukee's lakefront on Tuesday, May 6.
Tough task ahead
What we know:
A crew from All City Towing in Milwaukee has been tasked by Milwaukee County with removing the vessel that has been beached since October 2024.
The crew leader says the hope it to get the boat removed from the lakefront Tuesday. They plan is to pull the front end of the boat up onto the rocks. They find a way to teeter it, hoist it and put it on a flatbed trailer.
The crew that has been on the boat Tuesday said there is about two feet of mud in the bottom of the boat. The boat is about 30 feet long and eight feet wide – so that is one heavy parcel.
What they're saying:
"It's in there good," said Jeff Piller from All City Towing.
Piller said after some extra rigging is done on the boat, the vessel will be pulled up onto the rocks.
"Yeah, it is going to be a little ugly," Piller said.
The cost
What we know:
Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman spoke with FOX6 News on Monday, May 5. He indicated the process to remove the boat from the lakefront will cost at least $50,000.
During the extraction process, all of Lincoln Memorial Drive is going to be shut down to traffic from Lafayette Hill Road to Water Tower Road.
The Source: The information in this post was provided, in part, by the All City Towing crew on the scene as well as previous FOX6 News coverage.