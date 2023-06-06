Milwaukee 96th and Brown Deer homicide, Roger Powell gets life sentence

article

Roger Powell, 45, of Milwaukee, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, June 6 after he shot and killed the father of his sister's child near 96th and Brown Deer in March 2022.

Powell was convicted by a jury in March 2023 of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting happened March 17, 2022. Stefan Owens, 24, was found dead in a vehicle from multiple gunshot wounds.

Surveillance showed Powell firing five shots through the driver's side window before driving off.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

His sister told investigators that Owens, her child's father, had been "threatening her, hitting her, and damaging her property." She said that night, Owens had been following her, "so she called her brother to escort her inside her house because she was scared." Powell said he wasn't nearby.

Shortly thereafter, the woman said she found Owens bleeding in his car.

An arrest warrant was issued for Powell shortly after the shooting. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in May 2022.