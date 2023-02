article

There were no injuries in a fire at a trailer home near 6th and College in Milwaukee Tuesday night, Jan. 31.

It happened around 7 p.m.

Firefighters from Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Greenfield and Cudahy responded.

Everyone got out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross was called in to help two adults and a child.