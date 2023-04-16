Milwaukee 6-year-old shot, paralyzed 'will walk again,' mom says

Nearly a year after a Milwaukee 5-year-old was shot and critically wounded, her family wants to raise awareness about the impact of gun violence. This, as Milwaukee police investigate multiple shootings involving young people.

With her playful spirit and curious new puppy, Rollie, Ke'yari Redding brings joy into her Milwaukee home.

"There is one thing she loves to do," said Asia Jackson, Ke'yari's mom.

"Play!" said Redding.

Ke'yari Redding

Now 6, Redding has turned the corner in life.

"She’s always happy, being goofy," said Jackson. "She still has her same spirit. She handled it way better than me."

In July 2022, Redding was at a family member’s house when a stray bullet hit her in the chest. Jackson said the shooting paralyzed her daughter from the waist down.

"She never got to ride a bike," said Jackson. "She never got to skate."

Ke'yari Redding

Prosecutors say John Jackson was upset and started recklessly firing into the home.

Jackson is Asia Jackson’s brother and Redding's uncle.

"You took a lot from her," said Asia Jackson.

Milwaukee police data show more than 200 non-fatal shootings in 2023.

That’s up from this time in 2022.

Ke'yari Redding

Gunfire has hurt or killed several Milwaukee children in 2023.

Ke'yari Redding's family wants the violence to end.

"Guns shouldn’t be the first thing people use to feel like they need protection," said Jackson.

In the year since the shooting, Redding's family has focused on every achievement, like getting out of her wheelchair on her own. She’s enjoying every moment of life.

Ke'yari Redding

"She’s 6 years old," said Jackson. "She has a lot more growing to do. I think my baby will be able to walk again one day."

John Jackson faces one count of first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

He has pleaded not guilty.