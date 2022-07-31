Milwaukee 5-year-old shot could be paralyzed, uncle gets $150K bond

Ke'yari Redding, 5, of Milwaukee may never walk again after prosecutors say John Jackson, Redding's uncle, shot her near 49th and Meinecke July 24.

FOX6 News received an update Sunday, July 31 on Redding's condition, critically injured in the shooting. A new picture shows Redding holding her mom's hand in the hospital.

Asia Jackson said her 5-year-old daughter is making progress after being shot.

"I just know my baby got hit on the couch, through the window of the house, and I know who did it. That’s all I know," she said.

Prosecutors charged the girl's uncle with first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon for the July 24 shooting.

The 29-year-old appeared in court Saturday morning and received $150,000 cash bond.

"This is an extremely serious case involving a number of different victims and indiscriminate gunfire placing a number of folks at risk," said the court commissioner.

According to prosecutors, Jackson was upset with the girl's dad and shot at the home approximately 12 times. Family said one of those bullets struck Redding in the chest.

"We don’t know why. Maybe he was just raging, outraging, angry and just decided to release his anger," Asia Jackson said.

"I think a high amount cash bail is appropriate. I'm going to set bail at $150,000 cash," the commissioner said.

Ke'yari Redding

Prosecutors say the bullet struck Redding's spine, and she may be permanently paralyzed.

Her mom said Sunday she has to wear back and leg braces so her bones don't shift in her spine. She said if they shift, she'll need surgery.

She said her daughter is fighting – being brave and strong.