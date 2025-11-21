Milwaukee 6-year-old abused, killed; woman sentenced to life in prison

The Brief A Milwaukee woman convicted of homicide and child abuse will spend the rest of her life in prison. Anitra Burks was accused of abusing 6-year-old Zane Adams, who later died from his injuries. A jury found Burks guilty in October, and she was sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 20, to life in prison.



A Milwaukee woman found guilty of abusing and killing a 6-year-old in 2024 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors charged 34-year-old Anitra Burks with first-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child (consequence is death), and physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death.

On Oct. 16, 2025, a jury found her guilty on all counts.

On Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, she was sentenced to life in prison without eligibility for parole, plus another 55 years.

The backstory:

WARNING: This story details child abuse and death, and some may find the details of this story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

"She had my baby in a whole horror story. She is a monster," Yvette Adams, the victim's grandmother, told FOX6. "She ripped my heart away. I'm hurt deep in my soul."

According to a criminal complaint, 6-year-old Zane Adams was admitted to the emergency department of St. Joseph's Hospital in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Zane Adams

The attending doctor noted Adams had "extensive bruising" to his head and body, including a black eye, as well as cuts and scratches, the complaint states. Adams also had "a core body temperature of 92°F."

As Adams was being treated, the complaint states, he "became pulseless." The medical team took life-saving actions for more than 50 minutes to regain a pulse and temporarily stabilize the boy, and he was then taken to Children's Wisconsin.

Burks interviewed

What we know:

On Sunday night, detectives interviewed Burks about Adam and his injuries. The complaint states Burks identified herself as the boy's primary caretaker and said he had "behavior issues."

Burks continued to provide information about the events of Sunday morning that led to the hospital visit at St. Joseph's. Per the complaint, that included Adams eating eggs, playing with a sibling, throwing up, falling asleep and complaining of a stomach ache.

Anitra Burks

Prosecutors said, at some point, Burks said she contacted a nurse at St. Joseph's about whether the boy should be brought in. Medical transport was arranged, and when Burks and Adams arrived at the hospital, she claimed the boy said he felt sleepy – and she helped walk him inside.

Surveillance video

What we know:

The criminal complaint said investigators reviewed surveillance video from the entrance of St. Joseph's Hospital. It showed Burks "guiding" Adams into the hospital vestibule from outside. The boy could barely walk on his own, prosecutors said, and collapsed onto the floor once they got into the vestibule. Burks then yanked the boy up and held him up by the shoulder.

According to the complaint, Adams "had no ability to walk on his own and appeared to be barely conscious."

Boy dies

What we know:

A detective who responded to assist with the investigation was informed around 12 a.m. Monday that Adams passed away, the complaint states. When the detective saw the boy's body, he noted "significant bruises" to his face, arms, legs and genitals. Burks was then arrested.

An autopsy was conducted later that day. Per the complaint, the pathologist who performed the autopsy "noted extensive blunt force injuries" as well as cuts and contusions and a broken rib. There was also excessive fluid in Adams' lungs. The preliminary cause of death was ruled "complications from multiple blunt force injuries" in the manner of homicide.

"It's just inhuman what she did to him," Yvette Adams said.

Loved ones gather to remember Zane Adams

History of abuse

Dig deeper:

On July 25, a Children's Wisconsin board-certified child abuse pediatrician reviewed the case. The doctor noted there was "no history of trauma to explain the bruising" to Adams' body or the "healing fractures," according to the complaint. Given the overall clinical picture, with the information available at the time, the boy was "diagnosed with inflicted trauma and child physical abuse."

The criminal complaint against Burks noted she was previously convicted of physical abuse of a child for pouring hot water on a 10-month-old child. Court records show she was sentenced in 2013 to three years in prison and six years of extended supervision.

"There is no way she’s squirming her way out of this. I really want her to get the electric chair or at least three life sentences," said Yvette Adams.