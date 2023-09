article

Milwaukee police were on scene near 52nd and Howard Tuesday night, Sept. 26 for a standoff.

Police responded around 6 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun.

MPD said the man barricaded himself in a home and fired the gun.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 36-year-old was eventually arrested and is expected to face charges.