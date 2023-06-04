Milwaukee 41st and Burleigh speed hump not slowing some drivers

Speed humps are supposed to slow drivers down, but neighbors near Milwaukee's Sherman Park say one is not solving the problem outside their homes.

A TikTok video has gone viral, showing cars, trucks and even the mailman flying over a speed hump near 41st and Burleigh.

"At least 30-40 cars come here every day," said Marcus Powell, who recorded the video. "About half that come through fly over that speed hump. It's wild, but I'm kind of used to it. I see it every day."

In the video, some drivers go the wrong way, while others decide to go through the grass instead. Powell captured cars launching over the speed hump over three days, wanting to document the problem on his street.

"If we're out here long enough, you might be able to see one live," Powell said.

On Sunday morning, June 4, FOX6 captured drivers slowing down for the speed hump. However, neighbors said they see reckless driving regularly.

"Yes, all the time," said Shakoora Ward. "I even put signs in the yard because there's a day care down there – to slow down."

The city installs speed humps to slow down speeding drivers, but leaders and police continue to combat reckless driving in the city.

Neighbors do not have a concrete solution, but they want bad driving to stop.

"There are babies on the block. There's a park. Slow down," said Ward.

"What I take away from this is the people drive distracted a lot," said Powell. "They speed a lot."