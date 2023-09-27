Milwaukee 16-year-old fatally stabbed sister's boyfriend: complaint

A Milwaukee 16-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing his sister's on-again, off-again boyfriend after the sister found the man with another woman, a criminal complaint says.

Daiveon Buford faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

The stabbing happened Sept. 21 near 3rd and Orchard. The victim, 24, was stabbed in the back and died at the hospital.

Prosecutors say the victim lived in a home in the neighborhood with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, her children and Buford, her brother.

That night, the victim's girlfriend told investigators she came home and found the man with another woman, and they had an argument. The complaint says the victim walked the other woman out of the house, and then the victim and his girlfriend argued outside. When they came back in, the girlfriend said she pushed the victim and tried to hit him. She said he then grabbed her by the shoulders and told her to calm down "because they weren't together anymore." Suddenly, according to the complaint, she heard the victim yell out, "He stabbed me!" She said she then saw Buford, her brother, running out the door.

Prosecutors say surveillance cameras showed Buford walking with a large kitchen knife.

The woman said she called 911 and tried to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived. The victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

Online court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Buford Wednesday, Sept. 26.

