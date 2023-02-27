Milwaukee 15-year-old shot near 26th and Medford

article

A Milwaukee boy, 15, was shot Friday afternoon, Feb. 24 near 26th and Medford.

Police said the shots were fired around 4 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.