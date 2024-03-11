Milwaukee 12-year-old accused of killing mom, court hearing Monday

A Milwaukee boy, now 12, accused of shooting and killing his mom over a virtual reality headset when he was 10, is due in court on Monday, March 11 for a reverse waiver hearing.

The fatal shooting happened in November 2022 at a home near 87th and Hemlock.

FOX6 News is not naming the boy due to a court order from the judge. He's charged as an adult. The defense will argue Monday that the boy's case should be brought back into juvenile court.

The 12-year-old is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors say he shot and killed his mom after she wouldn't let him have a virtual reality headset.

Investigators say the boy bought the virtual reality headset the day after his mother died.

Fatal shooting at home near 87th and Hemlock, Milwaukee

The boy was found competent in July 2023. He was evaluated by a psychologist after competency concerns were raised.

During a preliminary hearing in Sept. 2023, the court ruled there was enough evidence to go to trial.