Milwaukee 1-year-old fatally shot 'fought all the way to the hospital'

The parents of a Milwaukee 1-year-old girl fatally shot on Saturday night, June 3 are shedding some light on what happened before the gunfire.

Zy'Aire Nevels was supposed to turn 2 on Saturday, June 10. Instead of planning a birthday party, the family is planning her funeral.

"Zy'Aire was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're going to get," said her father and mother.

The 1-year-old girl died after a shooting on Saturday near 19th and Atkinson.

"The building could be gloomy. Zy'Aire stepped through the door... everybody lights up," said Montrell Nevels, father.

Her father, Montrell Nevels, and mother, Zhane Brown, talked with FOX6 on Tuesday, June 6.

Police said Zy'Aire was shot while in a car during an argument. However, Brown denied that there was an argument that night. She claimed the family was being followed while driving before the shooting occurred.

"Once we left the house, that's when the car started following us," said Brown. "Once we noticed he was following us, we were trying to get away, and that's when he let the shots off by Atkinson Library. After the shots went off, I ended up crashing the car, still trying to get away because we were still being chased."

After the shooting, Zy'Aire's family took her to a nearby fire station. First responders then transported her to the hospital, where she later died.

"She fought all the way to the hospital," said Montrell Nevels.

Department of Transportation cameras captured law enforcement arresting the 27-year-old homicide suspect on I-94 in Kenosha County on Sunday, held for first-degree intentional homicide. As of Tuesday, formal charges had not been filed.

Brown said she knew him through a mutual friend.

"They used to be a friend, but I knew them from a friend," said Brown.

When asked what she wants people to know about Zy'Aire, Brown said, "I want people to remember my baby as the innocent, beautiful, young sassy, independent girl that she was."