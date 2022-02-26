Miller Brewery shooting: Saturday marks 2 years since attack

Two years have passed since the mass shooting at Miller Brewery.

Police said a gunman shot and killed five people before turning the gun on himself on Feb. 26, 2020.

The shooter was an employee of the facility near 41st and State. More than 1,000 people were working at the time, police said.

Authorities identified the victims as 60-year-old Dale Hudson; 61-year-old Gene Levshetz; 33-year-old Jesus Valle Jr.; 57-year-old Dana Walk; and 33-year-old Trevor Wetselaar.

A plaque has been placed to remember the victims of the brewery shooting as the company has worked to honor the lives lost and make changes.

Milwaukee police did not indicate a clear motive for the shooting. While there were early questions of racism playing a role, the police department said neither race nor racism had been identified as a factor.

No members of the public were involved.

