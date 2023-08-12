Miles for Migraine 5K runners race for a remedy: 'We have hope'

At Hart Park, hundreds of people joined the Miles for Migraine 5K to raise money and awareness Saturday.

Step by step, runners raced to find a remedy.

"I tell all of these people, you have hope – we have hope," said Katie Moran, Miles for Migraine support director and volunteer.

In the U.S, roughly 42 million people suffer from migraine, but there are fewer than 700 headache specialists to treat those who suffer.

"In that 11 years before I found Miles for Migraine, I was alone in my disease," Moran said. "It was dark. It was lonely. It’s a stigmatized disease."

"For about two years, my doctor said ‘It’s just trauma, it will go away,'" Moran added. "My headache was an eight, nine those two years, and as soon as I saw a headache specialist, they got me the right treatment. My migraine went down to a five."

Runners raised more than $11,000 at Saturday's Miles for Migraine 5K in hopes others will find a better outcome, too.

"The money that is raised in every city that we go to stays in each individual city," said Moran. "It goes to trained fellows in those cities."

Hundreds came out for the cause, including FOX6's Suzanne Spencer.

"That’s what today is all about, is coming together. All of us have different migraine headache stories," she said.

In the search for a cure, they're finding hope in one another.

"Push for a better tomorrow, so that the next person comes along with a headache will have a better tomorrow than we have today," said Spencer.

Miles for Migraine has 24 fundraisers across the country each year.