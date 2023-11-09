Michael Mattioli trial; defense begins to present its case

The defense begins making its case Thursday, Nov. 9 in the homicide trial of former Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli.

The state rested its case Wednesday morning. Its final witness was the current Milwaukee County Chief Medical Examiner, who reviewed the former chief's autopsy findings – and stood by her opinion that Joel Acevedo's death was a homicide.

Michael Mattioli with defense team

Milwaukee County Chief Medical Examiner Wieslawa Tlomak testified her opinion on the cause of death for Acevedo – calling it anoxic encephalopathy. That means severe brain damage caused by lack of oxygen.

Mattioli is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the April 2020 death of Acevedo.

Mattioli said after a get-together and drinking with Acevedo and friends, he awoke to Acevedo going through his pockets.

Witnesses testified Acevedo denied stealing, refused to leave when told by Mattioli, pushed Mattioli and punched one of the men.

Mattioli was found straddling Acevedo when officers arrived.

Joel Acevedo

Tlomak said she listened to the 911 call, viewed body cameras, photos, a toxicology report and Acevedo's medical records. Acevedo had asthma, obesity and other natural diseases.

Tlomak said there was evidence Acevedo used cocaine, but could not say if he was under the influence of cocaine at the time of his death.

The defense asked and was granted a continuance on Wednesday afternoon – meaning it will call its first witnesses on Thursday.

Michael Mattioli

The hope is to get to closing arguments on Thursday as well.