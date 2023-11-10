Michael Mattioli trial; jury deliberates after closing arguments

The jury heard closing arguments (see complete video below) and began deliberating Friday, Nov. 10 in the trial of former Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli. Mattioli took the stand in his own defense Thursday.

Mattioli is accused of first-degree reckless homicide in the April 2020 death of Joel Acevedo.

The prosecution team closing argument lasted about 14 minutes Friday morning. The defense spoke to jurors for about 22 minutes in their closing argument.

The jury now considering Mattioli's fate is made up of eight women and four men. Two alternates, a man and woman, will remain at the court but not take part in deliberations.

Thursday testimony

In court Thursday, Mattioli testified he invited Acevedo and two other friends over for a bonfire and drinks. He woke up that morning to find Acevedo going through his pockets, he said. Mattioli said he accused Acevedo then of stealing, and Acevedo did not say anything.

Mattioli then told Acevedo to leave, he testified, and the two walked downstairs – but Acevedo then denied stealing and refused to leave. Mattioli said he told Acevedo to leave and that Acevedo was "completely different than I'd seen him before."

Mattioli said Acevedo pushed him and punched another friend – that's when Mattioli tried to get Acevedo under control and called police. He said he never intended to hurt Acevedo.

Michael Mattioli

The defense played part of the 911 call in court. Prosecutors said Acevedo can be heard in the background of that call pleading for his release, and asked Mattioli about that during cross-examination.

Joel Acevedo

Milwaukee County Prosecutors Paul Tiffin: "What would have been preventing him from going home, if he's saying I'll go home?"

Mattioli: "I was holding him down until the police could arrive."

Acevedo died in a hospital six days later.

Closing arguments