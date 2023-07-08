What is Threads? Milwaukee users trying Meta's new platform

article

Will Meta's new social media platform Threads dethrone Twitter?

It's only been around for a few days, but it's already getting a lot of buzz with close to 100 million users. Saturday, some people on Brady Street tried threads on for size in the real world and a virtual one.

"My first one was 'Bucks in 6," Jack Krenzien said of his first post on Threads. "I’m just throwing things out there, see if things stick."

"Nothing’s sticking," said his brother, Andrew Krenzien.

Some people are calling Threads a threat to well-established Twitter.

"Twitter’s just going downhill, and Threads is just stealing from them right now," said Jack.

"I joined it to see what it was, but I still use Threads and Twitter. Don’t tell the other one," Andrew said. "Basically I’m two-timing now."

Michael Mirer, a visiting assistant professor in the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Journalism, Advertising, and Media Studies program, said Threads' connection to Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, gives it an advantage over other new social media apps like Mastodon and Blue Sky.

"It’s a lot to take in. There’s a lot of new options now," he said. "Meta has so much financial muscle, and it’s already got such incredible reach into a user base."

Instagram users can carry over their followers to Threads at a time when Twitter is facing backlash for recent changes by new owner Elon Musk.

"The experience has really changed, really since April," Mirer said.

The assistant professor thinks Twitter will still be around in a few years but may have more of a niche audience.

"What I think we’re looking at in social media is, instead of some major platforms, we’re going to start to have lots of smaller platforms," Mirer said.

Whether Threads will get as big as Twitter can't be answered yet.

"Is this going to be a place where there is good two-way interaction, where there are chances for people to go viral, and there are chances for people to have the interactions that made Twitter sort of cool and fortuitous and fun to be on?" said Mirer. "Because sometimes you’d tweet at (NBA star) Kevin Durant, and he’d tweet back at you, or Delta Air Lines."

Even with new options, some said they're not ready to cut the ties with what they’re used to.

"I’ll be on Twitter ‘til the day it dies," said Jeffrey Perry.

"I’m still Team Twitter," Andrew said.

A privacy warning: When you go to download Threads, it displays a screen saying the app may collect data including health and fitness, financial, contact information and a whole lot more.