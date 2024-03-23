COVID pandemic's mental health impact persists among young people

It has been four years since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the toll it left on young people's mental health persists.

For those in school, the pandemic forced a sudden adjustment to online learning. Some students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee told FOX6 News they still spend a lot of time in the digital world, which experts said can come at a cost.

"We weren’t able to go to school, still be there and still be engaged, so it was just hard," said Jordan Lemon.

When it's at your fingertips, it's hard not to scroll. Three first-year students at UWM said they probably spend around five hours on their phones each day, maybe more – but those numbers were even higher during the pandemic.

"I looked back at my phone history, and I don’t even remember the last posts," said Bryce Ryan.

Between social isolation and online learning, Dr. Tyler Rickers with Rogers Behavioral Health said they are still seeing the impact lockdown left on teens and young adults.

"Just watching somebody do it on a screen or talk about it on a screen isn’t as effective," said Rickers. "Decreased social abilities, the education isn’t quite as good, and some of them haven’t necessarily had the consequences."

Rickers said all those factors can cause mental health challenges such as anger, depression, anxiety and frustration. However, that does not mean there isn't hope.

"Just because it’s the way you feel now doesn’t mean it's the way you are always going to feel," he said.

For those feeling lost, Rickers recommends scrolling less and looking up at the world more: "Don’t go down the rabbit holes. Get out of the dang house, go get some sun – go talk to people."

At any given time, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available for free and confidential support. Milwaukee County offers free mental health resources and also has a 24-hour Crisis Line to connect people with resources – just call 414-257-7222.