Menomonee Falls ULTA fragrance theft, $11K+ worth stolen

Menomonee Falls police are looking for three people who stole more than $11,000 worth of fragrance products from ULTA Beauty.

The theft happened on Monday, April 18 around 10:30 a.m. at the store on Falls Parkway.

The three thieves left the store in a vehicle with no plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.

