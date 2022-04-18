Menomonee Falls ULTA fragrance theft, $11K+ worth stolen
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for three people who stole more than $11,000 worth of fragrance products from ULTA Beauty.
The theft happened on Monday, April 18 around 10:30 a.m. at the store on Falls Parkway.
The three thieves left the store in a vehicle with no plates.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.
