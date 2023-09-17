Menomonee Falls TJ Maxx theft, 2 sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking the public for help in identifying two women suspected of stealing merchandise from TJ Maxx near Pershing and Falls Parkway on Sept. 2.

Officials say the women entered TJ Maxx and stole $1189.50 worth of merchandise. The women left the scene in a blue Honda Accord with no license plates.

If you have any information or are able to identify the women, please contact Ofc Liska of the Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700, reference case # 23-022461.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com.