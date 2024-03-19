Menomonee Falls police chase, Kohl's theft; driver accused

article

A Milwaukee man is accused of leading Menomonee Falls police on a chase after a Kohl's theft on Saturday, March 16.

Prosecutors said 32-year-old Isaac Gomez Lopez was the driver. He told police he took off because he was "scared."

According to a criminal complaint, a Kohl's loss prevention manager told police there were two people involved in the theft of $967 worth of merchandise. When officers arrived at the store near Appleton and County Line, they spotted the suspects' vehicle – which took off.

Gomez Lopez allegedly looped around the parking lot before pulling out and running a stop sign and red light, per the complaint. A tire deflation device was used, but he kept driving and continued to flee with a flat rear driver's side tire. Police said he drove southbound in the northbound lanes of Appleton Avenue at one point, forcing other drivers to swerve to avoid being hit.

The chase ended on Menomonee Avenue near Sunset Ridge Drive. During the chase, the complaint states the posted speed limits were 25-30 mph, and Gomez Lopez "continuously went 30-45 mph over those posted speed limits." It stretched a total of 3.4 miles.

The complaint states Gomez Lopez got out and ran after the chase ended, and he refused repeated commands from officers to stop. He was quickly found trying to hide on the ground behind a bush and arrested.

Once in custody, the complaint states Gomez Lopez told police that he didn't know the other person involved was going to steal anything – he was just giving him a ride to the store. He said he took off because he was "scared" and the passenger told him to drive.

Police were shown surveillance video from Kohl's. The complaint states it showed the other person involved filling a shopping cart before walking out of the store without paying. The passenger put those items in the car, which then "immediately" fled officers at the scene. It is unclear whether that person has been criminally charged.

In all, Gomez Lopez is charged with:

Fleeing/eluding police

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Felony retail theft

Misdemeanor resisting/obstructing an officer

Misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts)

The complaint states Gomez Lopez was out on bond for two different Racine County cases at the time, accused in each of driving without a valid license.