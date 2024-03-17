Menomonee Falls Kohl's retail theft; police seek man of interest

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a male person of interest regarding a retail theft at Kohl’s.

Police said it happened on Saturday, March 16 around 6:30 p.m. at the Kohl’s on Appleton.

He was the passenger in a vehicle that was pursued, and later fled on foot at the end of the pursuit. The driver of the vehicle was apprehended, but the man remains at large.

The man may be related to other Kohl's retail thefts, police said.