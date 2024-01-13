Menomonee Falls identify theft investigation, suspect sought

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a suspect who they say cashed a check without the owner's consent in September.

It happened Sept. 15 at GP Molds on Commerce Drive. Police said a woman cashed a check from the business for $2,000.65 at a Milwaukee bank.

The suspect was driving a green Hyundai Santa Fe with license plate RP5940 – which police said is not registered to any vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700 or email Officer Nemoir.