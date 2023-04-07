Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft; 2 people sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate two of the people wanted in connection with a retail theft incident at Home Depot on Thunder Ridge Wednesday afternoon, April 5.

Two people entered the store and attempted to steal several items totaling $1,000 around 12:30 p.m. Officials said they were stopped by an associate, abandoned the merchandise beyond the last point of payment and left the store.

The man has been identified , and police are looking to identify the woman. The thieves arrived and left in a 2002 Maroon Chevrolet Tahoe.

If anyone has any information about the identity of the woman, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department reference case # 23-008395. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.