Menomonee Falls high-speed police chase, crash; Milwaukee man accused

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of leading Menomonee Falls police on a high-speed police chase. That chase led to a crash. Three other people were in the car with the accused, including two children. The complaint says "the defendant had two active arrest warrants out for him."



A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fleeing from Menomonee Falls police at high speeds, all with three passengers in his car – including two children. The accused is Arthur Clements – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in bodily harm

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts)

Police chase in Menomonee Falls

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, a Menomonee Falls officer was on patrol on Monday, March 24 when he spotted a white car with no plates and dark tint drive past him. The officer activated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop.

The sedan stopped facing east on Silver Spring Drive at Butternut Drive. The officer pulled up behind the vehicle and could see that there were at least two people inside. When the officer began to approach the sedan, "he heard the sedan's engine rev. At that time, the sedan went into gear and fled eastbound on Silver Spring Drive at a high rate of speed," the complaint says. A police chase was underway.

During the police chase, the officer noted the sedan "maintained a constant speed of over 100 mph with other traffic on the roadway," the complaint says. The top speed was noted as 112 mph. At 124th and Silver Spring, a semi pulled onto Silver Spring, the officer lost sight of the sedan and the police chase was terminated.

Within a few seconds, the officer spotted two Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies stopped at US 41 and Silver Spring. There was also "a white sedan turned sideways in both lanes of traffic, which looked like it had been in a crash. (The officer) approached the crash and saw that there was a male suspect sitting on the ground near the sedan. As he pulled up, (the officer) saw this male suspect stand up and begin running away from the crash scene," the complaint says.

The two deputies at the scene began a foot chase of the suspect. He was taken into custody and identified as the defendant, Arthur Clements. The Menomonee Falls officer confirmed the sedan involved in the crash was the same one he had been chasing on Silver Spring.

At the crash scene, the officer noted "there was a female sitting in the front passenger seat and two juveniles in the car," the complaint says. The front passenger suffered a head injury. The juveniles were taken to Children's Hospital.

The complaint says "the defendant had two active arrest warrants out for him at the time of the eluding event."

When Clements was questioned by investigators at the Menomonee Falls Police Department, he "claimed that he didn't remember being pulled over or fleeing from a traffic stop. The defendant stated multiple times he thought he was high at the time of the eluding event because he had smoked crack," the complaint says. The defendant did tell (an officer) "he was worried he may have hurt somebody," the complaint says.

What's next:

Clements made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on March 26. Cash bond was set at $50,000.

Clements is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 14.