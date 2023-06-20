Menomonee Falls Goodwill upskirting, man sought

article

Menomonee Falls police need help to identify and locate a man who looked under a female's skirt at Goodwill on Water Tower Place.

It happened June 18 around 3:30 p.m.

Police described the man as Hispanic, standing 5'5" to 5'9" tall, weighing 140-160 pounds.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans with fashionable rips across the front, a white baseball hat and a black surgical mask.

He got away in a dark Jeep Liberty, likely a 2002-2007 model.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Menomonee Falls police or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

