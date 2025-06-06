article

A man is accused of attempted homicide after prosecutors say he shot at a manager during a fight at the Menomonee Falls FedEx facility on Monday.

Prosecutors charged 19-year-old DeAnthony Leflore with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and misdemeanor battery. His bond was set at $200,000 on Friday.

Fight, gunfire at FedEx

Police were called to the facility, on County Line Road just east of Pilgrim Road, shortly after 4 a.m. on June 2. A criminal complaint states callers reported Leflore had fired a gun, but no one was shot.

When police got there, court filings said a security worker informed them that Leflore was no longer in the facility's gated area. It was unclear where Leflore went, and officers searched for but did not find him.

Police at Menomonee Falls FedEx facility (June 2)

Prosecutors said a manager told investigators that Leflore arrived at the facility around 2:30 a.m. – an hour before his shift – and was unable to scan his badge and get inside. He was told to go home because he wasn't allowed to start early.

Leflore later made a comment that the manager took "to mean (Leflore) was going to shoot her," per the complaint, before he left. The manager then told security not to let him in "because of his escalating behavior."

Security called the manager again shortly before 4 p.m. This time, prosecutors said Leflore had been granted access by a different manager who said he was "unaware of the previous confrontation." Leflore and the manager who had previously sent him home then got into an argument, and that manager told him to leave "because of his earlier behavior."

Court filings said Leflore then asked that manager if he was fired or not before saying, "I'm finna force it," and repeatedly punching the manager in the face. The manager said she bit Leflore's hand and pulled his hair to try to get him off of her, and another manager came over to separate them.

Leflore then ran toward a fence that separates the main facility from the parking lot, per the complaint. He grabbed a gun from a backpack and pointed it at the manager. The victim said she saw a laser sight affixed to the gun, and she saw the point of the laser on her chest before Leflore said: "(Expletive) I'll pop you." The victim said she then heard gunshots as she ran, but she was not hit.

The complaint states police found a bullet casing and some of Leflore's hair, which was ripped out during the struggle, at the scene. A security worker said he saw the fight and saw Leflore holding a gun with a laser sight that "appeared" to be pointed at the victim. He heard one gunshot and called 911. Additional witnesses also said they saw Leflore with a gun.

Surveillance video showed the fight, according to court filings, during which Leflore went to the fence line and picked up what appeared to be a gun before pointing it at the victim. One gunshot was heard as everyone ran from the area. Additional video showed Leflore walking away with a gun "clearly" tucked in the front of his waistband.