The Brief There's a heavy police presence at the FedEx facility in Menomonee Falls. This is a developing story.



A heavy police presence was seen on Monday morning, June 2 at the FedEx facility on County Line Road, just west of Pilgrim Road, in Menomonee Falls.

FOX6 crews on scene spotted caution tape around the entrance of the facility. There are currently officers inside and outside the building canvassing the area.

Police tell FOX6 News there is currently no danger to the public.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Heavy police presence; FedEx facility in Menomonee Falls

Heavy police presence; FedEx facility in Menomonee Falls

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.