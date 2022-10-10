Menomonee Falls fatal stabbing; man found not guilty

article

A Waukesha County jury on Thursday, Oct. 6, found Hasani Monroe not guilty in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to an apartment in Menomonee Falls shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to investigate a possible domestic abuse incident in progress. While headed to the scene, the 911 caller, later identified as Monroe, told the dispatcher that the victim had "picked up a knife and stabbed me."

When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed a man exiting an apartment. The complaint said he "was shirtless and had blood dripping down his face. He was saying 'help her, help her, please help her' and 'she's not breathing.'" An officer noted that Monroe had "a small amount of blood on his back and at least two visible wounds."

Menomonee Falls stabbing incident

The complaint indicates when officers went into the apartment, they saw "multiple knives on the ground and a knife set in the kitchen sink." An officer also observed the victim lying on the floor. She was taken to Froedtert Hospital where she was later declared deceased.

The complaint provides a partial transcription of Monroe's 911 call after the incident. It reads as follows: