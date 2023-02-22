Menomonee Falls Costco theft; woman suspected of taking customer's wallet

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman suspected of stealing a Costco customer's wallet from the store on Pershing Avenue.

The crime happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Officials say the woman took a customer’s wallet from her purse, and later attempted to use several credit cards that were in the wallet to make unauthorized purchases.

If you can assist with identifying the woman, you are urged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 – and reference case 23-004290.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.