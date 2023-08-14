Menomonee Falls catalytic converter thief caught on cam: police

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say removed catalytic converters from box trucks parked at Kohler Services.

Officials say the crime happened at the Kohler Services location on Westbrook Crossing around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Police say he was last seen leaving in a white Nissan Rogue.

If you can help to identify the man or vehicle, you are urged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700, reference case 23-019944.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.